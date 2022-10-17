TRACKING: Nearing record cold to start this week

Today: Today is starting off cold with wind chills down to the teens. BUNDLE UP TODAY! Low pressure continues to spin away over the Great Lakes, which may give us partly cloudy skies in our eastern counties, but for everyone else, skies are mostly sunny. Since we are in between high and low pressure, winds remain very strong from the northwest, sustained at 15 to 25 mph, with gusts up to around 35 mph. This remains a pipeline to the arctic air, with near-record cold high temperatures in the upper 30s to mid 40s. More importantly, wind chills remain in the 20s to low 30s today.
Tonight: Skies are clear tonight with lows plummeting to the low and mid 20s, also close to records. Winds are from the northwest at 5 to 15 mph with wind chills down into the teens.
Tuesday: Winds let up just a little bit for Tuesday, but there will still be a brisk northwest breeze at 10 to 20 mph, gusting to 30 mph. Skies are sunny, and highs remain well below normal, in the mid 40s. Wind chills are in the 30s through the day. Lows once again fall to the low 20s Tuesday night.
Wednesday: Not as breezy for Wednesday with the weaker winds allowing highs back to at least the mid and upper 40s. Skies are partly cloudy.
Rest of the Week: We’ll be on a warming trend for the rest of the week with highs deeper into the 50s Thursday, and into the 70s for Friday! We’ll continue to have a shot at the 70s for the weekend as winds strengthen from the south. The rest of the week is dry with clouds increasing into Thursday before becoming partly cloudy Friday and Saturday.