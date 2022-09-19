TRACKING: Near Record Heat

Tonight: It is a warm night with lows in the mid to upper 60s. The sky is mostly clear but there is a chance for a few showers north and east of Oelwein. There will be a light south breeze.
Tuesday: Sunny, hot, and humid. High temperatures are in the upper 80s to low 90s. This might be our last time high temperatures reach 90 degrees this year. These temperatures are near record highs. Normal highs are in the mid 70s.
Tuesday Night: Mostly clear and still warm with temperatures only dropping into the low and mid 60s.
Wednesday: It is a cooler day with highs in the low 70s. There will be a lot of clouds around with a very small chance of a light shower. The wind is gusty from the north to near 30 mph.
Thursday: It is a chilly start to the day with morning lows in the upper 40s. We will have a mix of sun and clouds with highs in the low 60s.