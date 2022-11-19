TRACKING: Near record cold today; warmer temps on horizon

Today: Yet another cold front is coming through early this morning with wind chills still in the single digits. Behind the front, winds shift to the northwest and strengthen: sustained at 15 to 25 mph with gusts around 35 mph. Temps reach the low to mid 20s this morning but remain steady or fall for today. Wind chills remain in the single digits today and may fall below zero later this evening. We are also seeing cloud cover this morning with the potential for some light snow showers. Little to no accumulation is expected with these, and skies become partly cloudy as the day goes on.
Tonight: Lows dip to the upper single digits as another batch of cloud cover gives us partly cloudy skies late. Winds shift from the northwest to the southwest at 5 to 15 mph with wind chills between 5 below and 5 above.
Sunday: Overnight clouds move out to reveal a mostly sunny day. Winds are still breezy from the southwest with gusts around 30 mph, which fuels a warm up to the mid and upper 30s for highs!
Monday: Another little front comes through Sunday night to give us partly cloudy skies and lows in the 20s. Winds shift back to the northwest Monday, so highs range from the low 30s to near 40 in the south. Skies are still mostly sunny at least.
Thanksgiving Week: Tuesday and Wednesday look warmer with highs in the 40s. Clouds build back in for Wednesday with eyes still on our next system for Thanksgiving and Black Friday. We could see some rain/snow both of these days with snow overnight thanks to highs in the mid/upper 30s and lows near 30. Travel may be impacted, and winds will be strong from the northwest.