TRACKING: Near normal temps tomorrow

Tonight: Skies start off to mostly clear and end up partly cloudy later into the night. Low temperatures are near normal in the low to mid 20s. Winds are out of the southwest 10-15 mph, keeping us warmer than the previous night.
Monday: To kick off the work week, we are slightly cooler than the day prior, with highs in the mid to upper 30s with a few 40s possible. Skies start off mostly sunny, then turn partly cloudy by the afternoon. Winds are out of the northwest at 5-15 mph.
Monday Night: Skies are partly cloudy with low temperatures in the upper teens and low 20s. Winds are out of the south at 5-10 mph.
Tuesday: Temperatures jump back up to the low to mid 40s with mostly sunny skies. Winds are out of the southwest at 5-10 mph and a nice day overall.
Rest of the Week: Wednesday is a similar day to Tuesday with highs in the low to mid 40s and partly cloudy skies. Thanksgiving there is a slight chance of a rain/snow mix, so we will keep you posted on that as we get closer.