TRACKING: Much needed rain coming next week

Today: A much warmer day is in store with high temperatures ranging from the low 70s in the north to near 80 degrees in the south. There is plenty of sunshine and today has the feel more of late summer than mid fall. The good news is that the warmth is going to be a “dry heat,” with dew points down in the 30s and 40s. Winds are out of the southwest at 10-15 mph.
Tonight: A warmer night with low temperatures in the mid to upper 40s. Skies are mostly clear, and winds are out of the southeast at 5-10 mph.
Saturday: Winds continue to strengthen out of the south at 15-25 mph, with gusts up to 35 mph possible. That strong southerly flow raises our temperatures a few degrees, with highs in the mid 70s to the north and the low 80s to the south. Still plenty of sunshine and again it is a comfortable heat with those low dew points.
Sunday: Winds are even stronger on Sunday out of the south southeast at 20-30 mph, with gusts up to 40 mph possible. Skies start off mostly sunny, then clouds increase later in the day. Highs are very similar to Saturday in that mid 70s to low 80s range. Late evening Sunday through the overnight hours, there is a chance of some showers and thunderstorms. Some could be on the stronger side. This continues through Monday morning.
Next Week: Storms weaken into strictly showers Monday, with a solid chance of rain through Tuesday morning. The bigger news is the temperatures drop back into the 50s by Tuesday. Rain clears Tuesday evening before another chance Thursday night into Friday.