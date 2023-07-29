TRACKING: Much more pleasant conditions on the way this weekend!

Today: The past several days were full of heat and humidity. That begins to change today as high temperatures drop back to more seasonable levels in the lower to upper 80s. Humidity will also be on the decline with dew points in the lower to middle 60s throughout the day today. We may have a few clouds in the area this morning, but those should burn off by the afternoon leading to a mostly sunny to partly cloudy sky. Winds will blow out of the north at 5-15 mph.
Tonight: Unlike last night, we should be dealing with mostly clear conditions through the evening and nighttime hours. It looks to be pleasant with temperatures in the upper 50s to lower and middle 60s. Make sure to get out and enjoy the evening! Winds will blow out of the north at 5-10 mph.
Sunday: Another more seasonable day looks to be on tap for our Sunday. There is a very slight chance for an isolated shower or two in the morning, but partly cloudy conditions should cover most of the area throughout the day and temperatures should be around average in the lower to middle 80s. Dew points are forecast to continue dropping, allowing for humidity levels to feel fairly comfortable! It’ll be another great day to get outside and enjoy the weather. Winds will blow out of northeast at 5-10 mph.
Monday: Temperatures look to warm slightly compared to Sunday as we head into the beginning of the work week. We’ll see highs in the lower to upper 80s. However, humidity levels will still be comfortable making for another pleasant day. Partly cloudy conditions are expected and winds will blow out of the southeast at 5-10 mph.
Rest of the Week: We’ll see temperatures continue to warm slightly as we move through the middle of the upcoming work week, just not to the degree we saw them warm last week! Highs should be in the middle to upper 80s, possibly near 90. A few slight chances for storms exist on Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday nights, but severe weather is not currently anticipated.
10-Day: Saturday: high: 87 low: 61, Sunday: high: 84 low: 59, Monday: high: 86 low: 63, Tuesday: high:87 low: 66, Wednesday: high: 89 low: 68, Thursday: high: 89 low: 65, Friday: high: 86 low: 60, Saturday: high: 84 low: 61, Sunday: high: 84 low: 63, Monday: high: 83 low: 62.