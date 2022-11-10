TRACKING: Much Colder Temperatures

Tonight: Any rain showers this evening, in our southeastern counties, could have some snowflakes mixed in before the precipitation comes to an end before midnight. Temperatures continue to fall with lows in the 20s by morning. Factor in the wind and the wind chills are in the teens. Winds are gusting to 30 mph from the northwest.
Friday: BRRR!!! Much colder than the last few days. Highs are in the low to mid 30s. Normal highs this time of year are near 50. The sky is partly cloudy. Nice to see the sunshine, but it won’t help warm the temperatures much. It is a windy day with gusts to 35 mph from the northwest.
Friday Night: The sky becomes cloudy with a few flurries possible. Temperatures drop into the low 20s with a little lighter wind.
Saturday: Mostly cloudy with highs in the low 30s.
Sunday: Partly cloudy with highs in the mid 30s.