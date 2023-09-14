TRACKING: Mostly sunny today with some rain in sight

This Afternoon: Mostly sunny and a touch warmer with highs in the mid-70s to low 80s. Winds stream from the south at 10-15 mph with the humidity level remaining comfortable.
Tonight: Mostly clear skies with clouds increasing for north and western areas towards daybreak. Lows bottom out in the upper 40s to low 50s with a SSE wind at 5-10 mph.
Friday: Sunshine to begin the day for most, but clouds gradually filter in from northwest to southeast. These clouds vary highs from the low 70s northwest to low 80s off to the south. Chances increase by late morning, especially into the through the afternoon, for spotty showers and isolated storms to pop. Nothing severe is expected. There is a chances for these showers and storms to impact Friday night football.
Friday Night: Showers and storms continue to move southeast overnight. No severe weather is expected. Lows drop into the 50s.
Saturday: Lingering morning rain is possible southeast, but another round of spotty daytime showers and storms is also at play. Again, no severe weather is expected. Overall, rain totals look to remain under 0.2” with isolated higher amounts possible under a storm. Highs Saturday top in the 70s with a variable wind up to 15 mph.
Sunday: A return to mostly sunny skies, low humidity, and highs in the 70s. Winds come from the northwest at 5-15 mph.