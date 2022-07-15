TRACKING: Mostly dry weekend, but warm and humid

Today: Our eastern and northeastern counties got pounded by heavy rainfall this morning with totals there in the 2-5" range. Remember, "Turn Around, Don't Drown": don't drive through any flooded roadways. Showers and storms gradually push to the southeast through the rest of this morning with sunshine already moving into our western counties. That sun takes over the rest of the area this afternoon with any storm redevelopment expected to stay just to our south. It is looking humid but highs range from the low 80s north to near 90 in the south and west. It could feel as hot as the mid 90s in spots. Winds shift from the south to the east at 5 to 15 mph.
Tonight: It’s looking partly cloudy and quiet with lows in the mid to upper 60s. Humidity remains. Winds are east-northeasterly at 5 to 10 mph.
Saturday: For the most part it is looking dry, but a stray shower or storm can’t be ruled out in the afternoon. Skies look partly to mostly cloudy. Highs reach the low 80s north and east but the mid 80s west and south. It’ll be humid, even with a northeast breeze at 5 to 15 mph.
Sunday: Like Saturday, there may be a stray shower or storm, but most will remain dry. Skies are partly cloudy with highs in the mid to upper 80s. It could feel like the low to mid 90s with the humidity.
Next Week: It looks hot and humid with multiple days in the 90s and little in the way for rain. Heat indices could reach the triple digits at times.