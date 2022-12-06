TRACKING: Mostly cloudy with a chance of flurries today, but sunshine tomorrow!

This Afternoon: There is a slight chance of seeing a stray flurry, mainly north, but no impacts are expected. Otherwise, mild, mostly cloudy, and mostly quiet with east winds staying generally below 10 mph and highs reaching into the mid-30s north to mid-40s south.
Tonight: Partly cloudy and quiet as temperatures drop into the upper teens to mid-20s.
Wednesday: Sunshine is back, but just for the day…so enjoy! Highs climb a few degrees warmer than today, topping in the upper-30s north to upper-40s south. Winds remain on the quiet side from the northeast at 5-10 mph.
Thursday: Highs top near 40° as winds pick up from the east at 10-15 mph. The day will begin dry, but by the afternoon, rain will approach from the south. This rain will continue to move north becoming widespread across the area during the overnight. Areas north of Highway 20 will likely see a transition over to accumulating snow as temperatures drop off. Areas between Highway 20 and Highway 30 will likely see a rain/snow mix with the precip south of Highway 30 likely remaining as rain. Details will come more into focus the closer we get. Lows bottom out in the 20s on Thursday night.
Rest of the Week: Thursday’s system will linger into Friday morning with travel impacts possible, especially up to the north with freshly accumulated snow and slick roadways. As for the weekend, it currently looks mostly cloudy, dry, and mild.