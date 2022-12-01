TRACKING: More Windy Conditions

Tonight: The gusty south wind keeps temperatures a little warmer than last night. Temperatures hold steady near 30 all night under a mostly clear sky.
Friday: Clouds increase quickly early in the morning and dominate the sky for the rest of the day. The wind increases from the south with some gusts to 40 mph. The south wind pushes highs to near 50. This is the warmest day of the next ten. A cold front is forecast to push through eastern Iowa during the evening. This will switch the wind to the northwest, and it will increase with gusts to 45 mph.
Friday Night: The wind gusts to 45 mph, from the northwest, continue all night. Clouds slowly clear and it is colder. Morning lows are in the low teens.
Saturday: The wind is lighter, but breezy with gusts to 30 mph from the west. A mostly sunny sky doesn’t do much for the temperatures. Highs are expected to be in the upper 20s.
Sunday: Mostly sunny again with highs approaching 40 as the wind switches to the northwest at 10-15 mph.