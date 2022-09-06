TRACKING: More sunshine and warmer temps

A Dense Fog Advisory is in effect through 9 AM for areas south of I-80.
Today: We begin with areas of fog this morning that are especially dense in the far south, south of I-80. Fog should burn off throughout the mid-morning hours, otherwise, skies are partly cloudy with more clouds in the north than south. It’s not as dreary today as we should expect to see more sunshine today mixing in with some cloud cover. Highs are in the mid 70s north and east to the low 80s west and south. Winds are southeasterly at 5 to 10 mph.
Tonight: A few more clouds may develop to once again give us partly cloudy skies. There is also the threat of more patchy fog thanks to lows in the upper 50s to low 60s and a calm wind.
Wednesday: Finally, a mostly sunny day after we burn off any morning fog. Highs are in the low to mid 80s on what will be the most humid day of the week, even with a northeast wind at 5 to 10 mph.
Thursday: Skies are sunny with highs in the mid 80s. Despite the south wind at 10 to 15 mph, humidity drops slightly.
Weekend: Friday remains dry as we start sunny but clouds move in late. Highs are still in the mid 80s. The weekend rain system has slowed a bit in the latest data with Friday night dry but Saturday and Saturday night seeing an increased chance for rain, storms, and clouds. There are signs that this system could stall, leading to rain on Sunday and Monday too. It will be drastically cooler over the weekend and into next week.