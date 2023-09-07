TRACKING: More sunshine and warmer temperatures

Clouds continue to clear from west to east this evening. Eventually the sky becomes mostly clear overnight as temperatures drop into the upper 40s to low 50s. High pressure over the area gives us light wind and sunshine Friday and Saturday.
If you are heading out to high school football games Friday evening the sky will be clear with temperatures dropping into the 60s.
The Cy-Hawk game, in Ames, is mostly sunny with temperatures in the low 80s. Tailgating before the Panther game in Cedar Falls will be mostly sunny with temperatures in the low to mid 80s.
A weak area of low pressure and cold front slowly move across Iowa Sunday and Monday. Not much rain out of this system and many locations go rain free again. If you do get any rain it is likely to be less than 0.25”.
High pressure builds back into the Midwest Tuesday and hangs around through the rest of the week keeping our weather dry.
There are several counties that are under burn bans until we get some significant rain.
_________________
Tonight: Mostly clear. Low: 47. Winds: NE 5 mph.
Friday: Mostly sunny. High: 79. Winds: NE 5-10 mph.
Friday Night: Clear. Low: 49. Winds: E 5 mph.
Saturday: Mostly sunny. High: 85. Low: 59.
Sunday: 20% chance of showers. High: 79.