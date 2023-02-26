TRACKING: More sunshine and warmer temperatures today

Today: Another beautiful day for us today as we inch closer to the start of March. Temperatures are certainly going to make it feel like early spring, with highs in the low 40s to the north, and upper 40s and low 50s for our central and southern areas. Skies are mostly sunny with a few thin clouds. Winds are light to start the day, then pick up to around 10-15 mph during the late afternoon. As of now, this is our best weather day for a while, so go out and enjoy it!
Tonight: Our next big weather system rolls in late tonight into early tomorrow morning. The good news is the precipitation is rain and only rain, since low temperatures are in the mid to upper 30s and low 40s. Though, this is going to be a lot of rain. The system moves into our southwestern fringe around 11 PM tonight and moves to the northeast. Most of the area should see some rain by about 2-3 AM. This continues through the entire overnight period. Rain could be heavy at times, and we may see some lightning/hear some thunder. Winds pick up as well out of the southeast at 10-20 mph, with gusts up to 30 mph.
Monday: The rain continues through the morning hours, though it does lighten up and taper off as the morning progresses. The rain stops around noon, with mostly cloudy skies during the afternoon. Rain totals are anywhere from 1 to 2 inches. Higher totals expected the farther west you are. There could be some localized flooding and/or ponding out on the roads, so be cautious on your morning commute. After the rain moves through, the wind shifts from the southeast to the northwest, bringing in cool air during the afternoon. Winds could gust up to 40 mph. Highs are in the low 40s to the north and upper 40s to the south.
Tuesday: A much quieter day Tuesday with a sunny start to the day with increasing clouds throughout. Highs are in the low to mid 40s with an easterly wind at 5-15 mph. Rain is possible late Tuesday through early Wednesday, but it is expected to be much lighter.
Rest of the Week: Wednesday we may see a slight chance of rain. Otherwise, cooler air moves in on Thursday and Friday for highs back into the 30s. Weekend rebounds nicely though as we approach close to 50 by Sunday.