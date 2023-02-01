TRACKING: More sun and a milder day before another cool down

Today: Luckily, it is not as cold as yesterday, but it is still pretty chilly with wind chills as cold as -15°, so bundle up! Skies are clear this morning, which eventually translates into another sunny day, except for a few passing clouds in the south. It is warmer too with highs near 20 in the far north to low 30s south. Winds are southwesterly at 5 to 15 mph.
Tonight: We remain mostly clear tonight with cool temps that fall to the single digits, except for some teens in the south. Winds are light from the west-southwest.
Thursday: Unfortunately, a cold front comes through for Thursday. It passes by dry but may bring partly cloudy skies. Behind the front, winds shift to the northwest with gusts around 25 mph. As a result, highs fall slightly, from the teens north to near 30 south. Lows Thursday night are back below zero, to around -10° in the north with wind chills as cold as about -25°.
Friday: It is a cold close to the workweek with highs in the single digits to teens and wind chills mainly below zero. Skies will be partly cloudy.
Weekend: We’ll have a great rebound for the weekend with highs above freezing and into the mid 30s Saturday and Sunday, with mostly cloudy skies giving way to partly cloudy skies.