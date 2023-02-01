 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

TRACKING: More sun and a milder day before another cool down

  • Updated
  • 0

Today: Luckily, it is not as cold as yesterday, but it is still pretty chilly with wind chills as cold as -15°, so bundle up! Skies are clear this morning, which eventually translates into another sunny day, except for a few passing clouds in the south. It is warmer too with highs near 20 in the far north to low 30s south. Winds are southwesterly at 5 to 15 mph.

Tonight: We remain mostly clear tonight with cool temps that fall to the single digits, except for some teens in the south. Winds are light from the west-southwest.

ThursdayUnfortunately, a cold front comes through for Thursday. It passes by dry but may bring partly cloudy skies. Behind the front, winds shift to the northwest with gusts around 25 mph. As a result, highs fall slightly, from the teens north to near 30 south. Lows Thursday night are back below zero, to around -10° in the north with wind chills as cold as about -25°.

Friday: It is a cold close to the workweek with highs in the single digits to teens and wind chills mainly below zero. Skies will be partly cloudy.

Weekend: We’ll have a great rebound for the weekend with highs above freezing and into the mid 30s Saturday and Sunday, with mostly cloudy skies giving way to partly cloudy skies.

Tags

Recommended for you