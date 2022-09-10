TRACKING: More rain tonight

Tonight: The rain continues through the night with our southeastern areas seeing the most rain. No severe weather with this rain and no thunder either. Low temperatures are in the low to mid 50s with a few lows possibly hitting the 40s. Winds are out of the north at 5-15 mph.
Sunday: Showers are expected for the eastern half of our viewing area during the early morning hours, with some sunshine on the western half of the area. There is a closed off low just to our east, which will circulate the showers back into farther west areas during the evening. High temperatures range from the mid 60s to the low 70s. Winds are breezy out of the north at 10-20 mph.
Sunday Night: The low swings the showers farther west and many spots could see some showers, but it is not going to be as heavy as we saw on Saturday. Low temperatures are in the low to mid 50s with a wind out of the northwest at 5-15 mph.
Monday: Showers linger through the morning hours on Monday, especially for our eastern areas. During the afternoon, the front pushes off to the east and we see some sunshine during the evening hours. High temperatures are in the mid 60s to low 70s with a breezy northwest wind at 10-20 mph.
Next Week: The rest of the work week is dry and comfortable with high temperatures in the upper 70s and mid 80s with dew points in the upper 50s.