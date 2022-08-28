TRACKING: More rain today with warm and humid conditions

Today: We’ve already seen 1-2” of rain fall in some spots with many areas in the west around or over half an inch of rain. Light to moderate rain continues to blanket our western counties, which continues through much of the morning. The main axis of rain will shift to the east as the day goes on, remaining in our eastern counties for the afternoon. Therefore, skies become partly cloudy later today in the west but stay mostly cloudy in the east. The severe threat looks low, but watch for areas of localized flooding. It remains humid today and with some PM sun, highs climb to the mid 80s west and south, but stay closer to the low 80s north and east. Winds are southerly at 10 to 15 mph.
Tonight: Another round of scattered showers and storms look to move in tonight as the cold front approaches. This round should not produce as much rain because the storms will not last as long, and I think we avoid much of the severe chances. They will also not be as widespread. Otherwise, it is still a warm and humid night with lows in the upper 60s to low 70s along with a southwest wind at 5 to 10 mph.
Monday: Besides some left over showers from the overnight stuff in the morning, the cold front moving through should give us a third round of showers and storms, mainly in the south. Otherwise, skies are partly cloudy with a west-northwest wind developing at 5 to 15 mph. This should drop humidity levels as the day goes on and will keep highs in the upper 70s to low 80s north and east. Mid 80s are still possible west and south.
Rest of the Week: Soak up the rain while you can because not only will the rest of the week be dry, but dry weather is expected through the weekend and into next week. We’ll have lots of sunshine with temps dipping to the low 80s through Friday with lows in the 50s. Warmer air is possible for the Labor day weekend.