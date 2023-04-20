TRACKING: More rain today; cooler temps incoming

There is a Level 1 out of 5 risk for severe weather in the area today. Some storms could be strong with heavy rain.
Flooding is expected along the Mississippi River throughout this week and beyond. You can find more on river levels here.
Today: The overnight round of storms weakened as they moved through, but did bring some heavy rain, lightning, gusty winds, and maybe some small hail. Round two is developing in southwest Iowa and is approaching. By the time they reach us, around 5 or 6 AM in our southwestern counties, they should weaken again, but like the first round, they’ll contain heavy rain, frequent lightning, gusty winds, and perhaps some small hail. One or two storms could get strong enough to warrant a warning. The storms and rain will be moving northeast and will cover all of the area, so at the very least, plan for a wet commute and low visibility with heavier downpours.
The bulk of those should clear around the midday/early afternoon hours. Then, we are mostly cloudy with highs in the low to mid 60s north and upper 60s to low 70s south. The cold front finally passes through in the afternoon, giving us one final round of scattered showers and storms through the late afternoon. Some could be strong, especially east. Once the front passes from west to east, temperatures start to fall through the afternoon as strong southerly winds shift to the west. Gusts could be up to 40 mph.
Tonight: Behind the cold front, we get into the dry slot of the overall bigger system. That means that not only will it be dry, but mostly clear as winds lighten to the 5-10 mph from the southwest. Lows fall to the mid to upper 30s.
Friday: After some morning sunshine, clouds increase quickly from the northwest and may bring some isolated showers, especially through the afternoon. Winds are strong again from the west at 15 to 25 mph, gusting to 35 mph. Highs range from the mid 40s north to the mid/upper 50s south.
Weekend: Saturday looks like a terrible day with cloudy skies, stray showers, and highs in the low to mid 40s with a blustery northwest wind. We at least get some more sunshine for Sunday as some of the clouds break apart, but highs are still in the upper 40s to low 50s. Winds become a bit lighter.
Next Week: We look below normal with highs mainly in the 50s and lows near 40. There should be plenty of clouds and some rain chances.