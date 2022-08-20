 Skip to main content
TRACKING: More rain today and sunshine tomorrow

  Updated

Today: Another round of showers and storms are expected today, but there is no severe threat with these storms and is going to be more spotty than yesterday. Skies are mostly cloudy with some clearing in the late evening hours. High temperatures are in the low to mid 70s with a south wind shifting to the north at 5-15 mph.

Tonight: Besides a stray storm, the night is mostly dry and skies are partly cloudy. Low temperatures are in the low 60s with a north wind at 5-10 mph.

SundayThere is a slim chance of a leftover shower from the weather system moving through. Otherwise we are partly cloudy and mostly dry to wrap up the weekend. High temperatures are in the mid to upper 70s with a few 80s possible. Winds are out of the north at 5-10 mph.

MondayIt is a beautiful day to kick off the work week with mostly sunny skies and dew points on the lower end in the low 60s. High temperatures are in the upper 70s to low 80s with a north wind at 5-10 mph.

Rest of the Week: Most of the week looks dry with high temperatures near or at the normal temperature of 82 degrees. The next chance of rain returns late Thursday into Friday.

