TRACKING: More pop-up storms today; drier this weekend

Today: If you want the rain, today is going to be the best chance for it. Dew points are in the mid 60s, giving ample moisture for more showers and storms to form, especially during the afternoon and evening. It is another hot day as well, with highs in the mid to upper 80s with a few 90s possible. However, if showers and storms start earlier and stick around, then temperatures are much cooler. Winds are around 5-15 mph but could be breezy at times during thunderstorms.
Tonight: Showers and storms clear out and we are partly cloudy. Lows are in the mid 60s with an easterly wind at 5-10 mph.
Saturday: Pop-up showers and storms are possible Saturday, but it is not as likely and not as widespread as today. Otherwise, skies are partly cloudy with highs in the upper 80s and low 90s. Dew points are back in the “comfortable” range (upper 50s). Winds are out of the east at 5-15 mph.
Sunday: For now, Sunday appears dry, but that may change given the nature of these pop-up storms. It is a similar weather day to Saturday with partly cloudy skies and highs in the upper 80s and low 90s. Winds are out of the east at 5-10 mph.
Next Week: A cold front moves in from the north on Monday, triggering more showers and storms Monday PM into Tuesday AM. This brings down our temperatures into the mid 80s, and our dew points back into the 40s. We are dry for much of the week with high pressure settling in.