TRACKING: More pleasant conditions on the way today before we heat up this weekend

A Storm Track 7 YELLOW ALERT DAY is in place for Sunday, Monday, and Tuesday due to temperatures reaching the mid to upper 90s and slightly humid conditions producing heat indices near 100°.
Today: A beautiful late-summer day is on the way again under a mostly sunny sky. There may be a little haze throughout the day as well, but air quality does not look to be impacted much. Highs will climb into the middle 70s to lower 80s with low humidity as dew points are in the middle 50s. Winds will blow out of the northeast around 5-10 mph.
Tonight: Mostly clear sky conditions will continue tonight as we cool off to the upper 40s and touching 50° in some spots. Winds will blow out of the east-southeast around 5-10 mph.
Thursday: Another seasonal day is on the way for Thursday under a mostly sunny sky and highs in the upper 70s to lower 80s. Dew points will drop further into the upper 40s and lower 50s for most, making for very comfortable conditions. Winds will blow out of the southeast at 5-15 mph.
Friday: We’ll begin to see an increase in our temperatures as we head into Friday for the first day of meteorological fall with highs in the middle to upper 80s under a mostly sunny sky. Dew points will still remain in the middle 50s, so heat indices should not be an issue. Winds will blow out of the south at 5-15 mph.
Weekend: Another late-summer heat wave is in the works as temperatures in the middle to upper 90s return during the weekend. Some of these temperatures could be near-record highs. Fortunately though, dew points don’t look to be nearly as high as they were during the last heat wave we experienced. However, we could still see heat indices near 100° on Sunday and into early next week. Temperatures in the 90s will continue on Monday and Tuesday.