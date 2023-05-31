TRACKING: More of the same- heat with isolated pop-up showers/storms

This Afternoon: The toasty stretch to end May continues with highs back in the upper 80s to low 90s. A southeast breeze provides a little relief at 5-15 mph. An isolated pop up shower/storm is possible. Storms are very far and few between, but because they have been such slow movers, rain totals have added up to a couple of inches in some spots. All or nothing.
Tonight: The chance for an isolated shower/storm remains. Otherwise, skies will be partly cloudy to mostly clear with lows in the 60s. Today's southeast wind quiets to 5-10 mph.
Rest of the Week: More of the same with overnight lows in the 60s and daytime highs topping in the upper 80s to low 90s. The humidity will be more noticeable, especially during the morning hours through Friday, before it dips in time for the weekend. The chance for pop-up showers and storms also carries through Friday.
This weekend looks mainly dry with a light east wind. Highs remain toasty in the upper 80s to low 90s.