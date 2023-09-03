TRACKING: More heat on the way for today; lasts through early week

Storm Track 7 YELLOW ALERT DAYS are in place for today, Monday, and Tuesday afternoons due to temperatures reaching the lower to upper 90s, touching 100°, and heat indices reaching 100° to 105°.
Today: Continued heat is on the way today under a mostly sunny sky as high temperatures will climb back into the lower to upper 90s, touching 100° in Waterloo. Humidity still looks to remain low though as dew points should be in the upper 50s. This will allow heat indices to be close to the actual air temperature, but they’ll still range from 95° to 100°. Winds will be slightly breezy out of the southwest around 10-15 mph with some gusts upwards of 25 mph possible.
Tonight: Lows drop back into the middle and upper 60s tonight under a mostly clear sky. Winds will blow out of the south-southwest around 5-15 mph.
Labor Day: Even though we’ll see temperatures drop by a couple degrees in most spots, humidity is going to be on the rise. Highs will range from the lower to upper 90s and dew points will be sitting in the middle 60s. This will allow heat indices to climb a bit as well, ranging from 95° to 105°. Otherwise, we’ll be under a mostly sunny sky for Labor Day with winds still a bit breezy out of the southwest around 10-20 mph with gusts as high as 25 mph. Stay cool and stay hydrated if you’re celebrating Labor Day!
Tuesday: We’ll see actual air temperatures drop another couple of degrees, but humidity continues to rise, reaching its peak during this heat wave. Highs will be in the lower to upper 90s again and dew points will be around 70°. Heat indices will be sitting in the 95° to 105° range. Sky conditions should be partly cloudy with a stiff south breeze around 10-20 mph.
Rest of Week: A weak cold front will move through the area Tuesday night into Wednesday morning that will bring a slight chance for showers and storms. This will also allow for temperatures to drop back into the 80s with continued dry conditions afterwards.