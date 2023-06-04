TRACKING: More heat and sun to close out the weekend

It’s a quiet and mild start to your Sunday with clear to partly cloudy skies north, temps in the 60s, and dew points down to the 50s with a light east wind.
Today: High pressure remains over the Great Lakes, giving us this fairly unusual east flow, but winds are light today at 5 to 10 mph. Humidity should be just a tick lower than yesterday as we see dew points in the 50s now and they tend to fall for the afternoon. That’ll make it a drier, more comfortable heat today with highs in the mid and upper 80s north and east to the low 90s west and south. Besides some clouds here or there, especially north, skies look mostly sunny until daytime heating can form some patchy clouds in the afternoon. Some of those clouds may produce a stray shower or storm, but coverage of the rain will be very low, and a vast majority of people stay dry today.
We are also expecting the return of wildfire smoke and haze into our sky by later today, coming in from the east/northeast. That could have an impact on air quality. If you are sensitive to the air quality, including elderly, children, people with lung diseases, and heart disease, you will want to limit your outdoor exposure.
Tonight: Once the sun goes down, most of the clouds dissolve away and skies become mostly clear. However, additional cloud cover looks to increase from the northeast late tonight. We’ll also deal with haze and the potential for lower air quality. Lows fall to the mid and upper 50s with light winds from the east.
Monday: A cold front approaches from the northeast and moves in later in the day. This could give us the chance for some isolated showers and storms Monday. Otherwise, skies are partly cloudy and temperatures are still warm with mid 80s expected north and east to the upper 80s and low 90s west and south. Winds are light from the east and humidity is very low. Haze sticks around and could reduce air quality.
Tuesday: We’ll have the chance for some scattered showers and storms Tuesday with “cooler” temperatures in the low to mid 80s. Skies are partly cloudy, and winds are light and variable.
Rest of the Week: The rest of the workweek looks dry until rain/storm chances over the weekend. Highs look to be around the mid 80s with low humidity and lows deeper into the 50s.