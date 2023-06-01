TRACKING: More heat and humidity with a few storms

Showers and storms have developed in south central Iowa and are moving north-northeast. We’ll see if they hold together to give our western counties some rain. Otherwise, we start with mostly clear skies, temps in the 60s, and some humid air.
Today: Today is essentially a repeat of yesterday with sunshine expected this morning into the afternoon, temperatures climbing rapidly to the mid 80s to 90° for highs, and a south wind at 5 to 15 mph. Humidity is higher overall today with dew points in the low 60s, so it should be a fairly uncomfortable heat. Drink lots of water and wear sunscreen. The higher humidity should help additional isolated to scattered storms develop through the afternoon hours as cumulus clouds start to pop up. There may be slightly more coverage with these compared to yesterday but will still be hit or miss with boom or bust rain, meaning few folks see a lot of rain while most see little to nothing. Severe weather is not expected.
Tonight: Once the sun goes down, most of the rain fizzles out. Partly cloudy skies are expected tonight with lows in the mid 60s along with a southeast wind around 5 to 10 mph.
Friday: Friday is a repeat of Thursday just with dew points maybe a degree or two lower and highs a degree or two warmer. Still hot and slightly humid with isolated to scattered showers and storms in the afternoon.
Weekend: Right now, the weekend is trending dry with high pressure building in, but we continue to walk a tightrope with rain chances. Regardless, there should be a lot of sun and winds will be easterly, meaning humidity drops. That actually leads to hotter temps with highs in the low to mid 90s.