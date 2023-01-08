TRACKING: More fog possible tonight; warmer tomorrow

Tonight: Low temperatures drop into the upper teens and low 20s tonight with clouds building from the west. Fog is once again a possibility due to light winds and cool temperatures so be careful if you have to travel overnight tonight into early tomorrow morning. That fog can freeze and stick to roads and turn into ice.
Monday:Fog risk continues into the morning hours, so again be careful on your work/school commute Monday morning. After that, we receive much warmer high temperatures in the mid to upper 30s with a few low 40s possible to the south. Skies are partly to mostly cloudy with a southerly wind at 5-15 mph.
Monday Night: The warmer trend continues with lows in the low to mid 20s with mostly cloudy skies and winds out of the northwest at 5-10 mph.
Tuesday: Skies are mostly cloudy with cooler high temperatures in the upper 20s to mid 30s. Winds out of the northwest at 5-10 mph keep us on the cooler side.
Rest of the Week: We remain above normal for the rest of the week with highs in the mid to upper 30s with some isolated chances in the 40s. Our next best chance of any precipitation is on Thursday with a wintry mix.