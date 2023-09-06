TRACKING: More fall-like weather on the way

Today: The cold front has already passed by, sweeping the rain out with it. We are in a period of clearing early this morning, but a batch of wrap around cloud cover returns from the west, giving us overcast skies for most of today, especially the morning. The clouds will be slow to clear but should gradually decrease from west to east starting this afternoon. As we are on the backside of the system, winds are going to be breezy from the northwest at 10 to 20 mph, with gusts up to 30 mph, keeping things nice and cool. Afternoon highs look to be in the upper 60s to mid 70s. Dew points fall to the 50s to give the air a comfortable feel.
Tonight: I’m thinking cloud cover manages to stick around for our northern and eastern counties at least, so we will call skies partly to mostly cloudy. The lows will depend heavily on this cloud cover, but we should fall to the low and mid 50s with the warmer temps coinciding with the clouds. Winds turn down to the 5 to 15 mph from the northwest.
Thursday: Partly cloudy skies are expected, again depending on this batch of cloud cover that may linger in the east. It should be a great day – highs are in the low to mid 70s, humidity is low, and winds are northerly at 5 to 15 mph.
Friday: Sunny with highs in the mid 70s to low 80s. Winds are light from the north and there is no humidity.
Weekend: We warm to the low and mid 80s Saturday with a light wind and partly cloudy skies. Humidity is still low. By Saturday night through Monday, we may see a few showers with more cloud cover. Highs cool to near 80 Sunday.