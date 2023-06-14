TRACKING: More Dry Weather

Smoke from wildfires in Canada continues to move south across the Midwest. Lower air quality is possible tonight through Thursday. The smoke also makes the sunshine Thursday hazy looking.
Tonight, continues to be dry with lows near normal with little to no wind. Temperatures are back up above normal on Thursday with hazy sunshine and little to no wind again. The humidity level is low for this time of year with dew points in the mid-50s.
Temperatures are a few degrees cooler on Friday with lots of sunshine. There is a very small chance of a shower or storm on Saturday and Sunday. Most places and most of the day are dry this weekend. Next week continues our dry stretch with highs near 90 degrees each day.
Tonight: Clear. Low: 61. Winds: SW 5 mph.
Thursday: Mostly sunny and hot. High: 93. Winds: NW 5-10 mph.
Thursday Night: Clear. Low: 59. Winds: E 5-10 mph.
Friday: Mostly sunny. High: 87.