TRACKING: More clouds than sunshine this week

The weather is relatively quiet for the next few days. There is a chance for some patchy fog late tonight into early Tuesday morning. Not much sunshine is expected for the rest of the week. The warmest day of the week is Wednesday with highs in the upper 30s and low 40s. We have a chance for a few light snow showers or flurries from Highway 20 south Wednesday night into Thursday. We are back to dry weather Friday and into the weekend.
Tonight: Partly cloudy with patchy possible late. Low: 20. Winds: W 5-10 mph.
Tuesday: Mostly cloudy. High: 34. Winds: NW 5-10 mph.
Tuesday Night: Cloudy. Low: 30. Winds: SE 5-10 mph.
Wednesday: Mostly cloudy. High: 39. Winds: NW 5-10 mph.