TRACKING: More Clouds for Thanksgiving

Tonight: Clouds continue to increase this evening and eventually the sky becomes cloudy. Temperatures are not as cold with lows in the mid to upper 30s. The wind is light from the south.
Thanksgiving: It is a cloudy day a few springles or patchy drizzle is possible. Temperatures are a little cooler, but above normal as they reach the mid 40s north to low 50s south. The wind is from the south in the morning around 5-10 mph and switches to the northwest in the afternoon at 10-15 mph.
Thursday Night: Clouds continue through the evening then slowly clear after midnight. Low temperatures are a bit colder reaching the upper 20s by morning.
Friday: Mostly sunny with a light northwest wind. High temperatures are in the upper 40s.
Saturday: Increasing clouds with highs in the upper 40s. There is slight chance of a few rain/snow showers Saturday night with lows in the low 30s.
Sunday: Mostly cloudy in the morning and into the afternoon. Clouds clear late in the afternoon. Highs are in the mid 40s.