TRACKING: Minimal rain chances this week

Tonight: Skies are mostly clear with lows in the upper 50s and low 60s. Winds are light out of the northeast at 5 mph.
Monday: Once again we have partly cloudy skies to kick off our work week with highs in the low to mid 80s. Stray showers are possible for our far southern and western areas. Dew points are near comfortable range in the upper 50s and low 60s. Winds are out of the east at 5-10 mph.
Monday Night: Mostly clear skies with lows in the low to mid 60s. Winds are light out of the east at 5 mph.
Tuesday: Partly cloudy skies continue with highs maybe a degree or two higher than Monday. Dew points are higher in the mid 60s, meaning some slightly humid conditions. Winds are out of the southeast at 5-15 mph.
Rest of the Week: Storm chances return Tuesday night through Wednesday night, though nothing is expected to be severe at the moment. Highs are seasonable in the mid to upper 80s, but the humidity makes a return Wednesday and Thursday with dew points near 70.