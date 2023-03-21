TRACKING: Mild with a few stray sprinkles

Today: Today begins with some high-level cloud cover and temps generally in the 30s. We should have another mild day with highs in the low 50s. Skies are partly sunny with a few peeks of sunshine, otherwise, more clouds than anything. A couple of stray sprinkles are possible this afternoon, especially south, but most of the day is dry. Winds come in from the south at 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph.
Tonight: There is the chance for some light showers tonight with mostly cloudy skies. This stays as rain with lows in the upper 30s to near 40. Winds stay southerly at 5 to 15 mph.
Wednesday: Besides some sporadic, stray sprinkles, most of the day is dry with mostly cloudy skies. Highs are in the low to mid 50s along with a light wind shifting from the south to the north. Showers and even a wintry mix north become likely Wednesday night as lows fall to near freezing. No accumulation is expected south of Highway 20 and light accumulations are possible on the grass along and north of Highway 20. Roads should be fine. Total precip amounts should be 0.25” or less.
Thursday: Once the rain/mix clears early in the morning, skies become partly cloudy north and mostly cloudy south, with a north wind keeping highs cooler in the mid 40s.
Weekend: Friday is partly cloudy with highs in the upper 40s along with a northeast wind. The weekend forecast is still unsettled, but it looks mostly cloudy for Saturday with a chance of rain Sunday (possible brief mix Saturday night and Sunday night). Highs are close to 50 with lows in the low to mid 30s.