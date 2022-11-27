TRACKING: Mild temps through the start of the week

Today: We have a few light showers out there this morning with temps in the 40s to upper 30s. No travel impacts are expected beyond wet roads in spots. This rain tapers through this morning with a cloudy morning turning to a partly sunny afternoon, especially for those north and west. Temps should remain fairly steady from where they are at, with afternoon highs in the low to mid 40s. Winds are breezy from the north-northwest at 10 to 20 mph, gusting to 30 mph.
Tonight: Skies become partly cloudy as we dip to the low and mid 20s. Winds are light as they shift from the north to the south.
Monday: We’ll keep a mix of sun and clouds, but a south wind at 10 to 15 mph should help us warm back to the mid 40s. Not a bad start to the week!
Tuesday: Lows start in the low to mid 30s with a low pressure system moving directly overhead through the day. Winds are generally breezy from the south at 10 to 20 mph, and most of the area is warm with highs ranging from the low 40s northwest to mid 50s in the south and east. Since we are on the warm side of the system, we’ll expect scattered rain showers through the day. As the system passes to the east, temps crash Tuesday night to the low 20s with rain turning over to snow in spots before drying up quickly. Little to no accumulation is expected for our area.
Rest of the Week: Temps are cold for Wednesday with a strong northwest wind and partly cloudy skies. Winds shift back to the south for the rest of the week and weekend with highs in the 30s and 40s. It should be a mild start to December.