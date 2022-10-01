TRACKING: Mild temps; mix of sun and clouds

Today: Skies look partly cloudy today with a little more cloud cover to the north. A couple of sprinkles are possible where we see clouds, but not much in the way of measurable rain. Temps are mild with highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. Winds are easterly at 5 to 10 mph.
Tonight: Still looking clear to partly cloudy tonight, with most of the clouds to the north and west. Some sprinkles will still be possible under these clouds. Lows remain in the mid to upper 40s with an east wind at 5 to 10 mph.
Sunday: The day is mostly sunny with any sort of cloud cover mainly in our northwestern counties. Highs are again in the upper 60s to mid 70s with a southeast breeze at 5 to 10 mph.
Monday: Partly cloudy skies are expected with temperatures a degree or two warmer than Sunday. That puts us in the low to mid 70s with a southeast wind at 5 to 15 mph.
Rest of the Week: By Tuesday, we should have more clouds than sunshine with highs in the mid to upper 70s. Finally, a cold front moves through Wednesday and Wednesday night, bringing the chance for some showers. The rest of the week is partly cloudy, but windy conditions on Thursday lead to highs in the 50s with even cooler temps for Friday.