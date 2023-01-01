TRACKING: Mild temps and rain/wintry mix

Weather Alert

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS MORNING... * WHAT...Visibility of 1/4 mile or less in dense fog. * WHERE...Butler, Bremer, Grundy, and Black Hawk counties. * WHEN...Until 9 AM CST this morning. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Slippery spots on roads may develop due to freezing fog. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. &&