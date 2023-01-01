TRACKING: Mild temps and rain/wintry mix

Today: Watch out for some locally dense fog and possibly slick roads through this morning. Otherwise, today is looking pretty nice! I think we will see some pockets of sunshine in between the clouds with highs climbing to the mid 30s north but low/mid 40s south. Winds are light and variable.
Tonight: Tonight is cloudy with more patchy fog possible thanks to some melting today and a light northeast wind tonight. Lows fall to the mid 20s north to low 30s south.
Monday: Another very mild day with more snow melting away thanks to highs ranging from the mid 30s north to the mid 40s south. Rain showers look to arrive, especially in the afternoon. Rain remains likely through Monday night with lows in the mid to upper 30s. Monday/Monday night, there may be a wintry mix in the far north where temperatures are cooler thanks to the snowpack. Some light icing/snow amounts is possible locally along and north of Highway 18. Significant icing and heavy snow are expected north and west of the area.
Tuesday: The bulk of the rain moves out in the morning hours with mostly cloudy skies expected. There will be a drastic spread of temperatures, from the mid 30s northwest to the low 50s in the south as the low moves right overhead. Winds are swirling but breezy. Once the low moves east, temperatures start crashing down with the chance for a light wintry mix late in the west and north.
Rest of the Week: As temps continue to cool, some light snow is possible Tuesday night and Wednesday with light accumulations possible. Skies are mostly sunny Thursday but partly cloudy Friday. It’ll be a cooler close to the week with highs in the low 30s Wednesday and 20s on Thursday, but we start to warm by Friday.