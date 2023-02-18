TRACKING: Mild temperatures for President's Day Weekend

Today: After a chilly day yesterday, temperatures rebound once again into the mid to upper 30s with a few low 40s in areas with less snow on the ground. Skies are mostly cloudy, but we should see some peeks of sunshine since the clouds are of the middle to high variety. Winds are out of the south at 5-10 mph, so not too much of a wind chill factor today.
Tonight: Skies are mostly cloudy, then decrease to mostly clear by the end of the night. Lows are in the upper 20s and low 30s with a southwest wind around 10-15 mph.
Sunday: The back half of the weekend is the warmer day with more sunshine. The morning we see plenty of that big yellow orb, but then clouds increase during the afternoon and evening from northwest to southeast. Highs are in the upper 30s to low 40s with a westerly wind around 5-15 mph.
President’s Day: Another mild day with a mix of sun and clouds for President’s Day. Highs are in the upper 30s and low 40s with a southerly wind around 5-15 mph.
Rest of the Week: After a few days of dry conditions, the chance of precipitation returns Tuesday with some snow. Chances are slim that day, but Wednesday is where there is a much more likely chance for precipitation. At the moment, we could see a mix of snow, rain, and freezing rain Wednesday afternoon into Thursday morning, but details are still up in the air. That precipitation chance turns into snow for Thursday, with temperatures dropping back into the 20s and 30s.