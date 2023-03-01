TRACKING: Mild start to March

This Afternoon: The later we get into the afternoon, the more clouds there will be. Highs will be very mild by March 1 standards with mid 40s to the north and mid-50s to the south. Westerly winds will be breezy, gusting up to 25 mph.
Tonight: Mostly cloudy skies with a northwest wind a touch breezy at 10-15 mph. Lows dipping down into the 20s will be much cooler than the previous two nights.
Thursday: Clouds overhead with a light east wind at 5-10 mph. Temperatures will be cooler, yet still mild in the upper 30s north to mid-40s south. There is a slight chance of some snow south of I-80 on Thursday night, but the start time of any precip has shifted closer to daybreak. Overnight lows fall into the 20s.
Friday: Mostly cloudy skies with breezy north winds gusting to 35 mph. There is a chance of snow, possibly heavy at times, for areas to the southeast.
Models are having a hard time pinning down the track of this system, so there is high uncertainty with the forecast at this time. The current options range anywhere from no snow at all, to rain mixing in with snow, to several inches of heavy, wet snow. The current thinking is that the heaviest snow band is likely to set up just south/east of our area. However, a few inches is possible for areas along and southeast of a line from Dubuque to Cedar Rapids to Williamsburg. Continue checking back as this forecast gets ironed out.