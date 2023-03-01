TRACKING: Mild start to March

 Skip to main content
...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Iowa...

Cedar River at Cedar Falls affecting Black Hawk County.

.Moderate to heavy rain fell on a deep primed snowpack leading to
melt and increased runoff. Flows along the Cedar River will continue
increasing as a result and reach critical levels.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.


...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM THIS MORNING TO EARLY FRIDAY
MORNING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Cedar River at Cedar Falls.

* WHEN...From this morning to early Friday morning.

* IMPACTS...At 90.0 feet, Water covers the north half of Tourist
Park.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 2:45 AM CST Wednesday the stage was 87.6 feet and rising.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage
late this morning to a crest of 89.9 feet just after midnight
tonight. It will then fall below flood stage late tomorrow
evening.
- Flood stage is 89.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Iowa...

Shell Rock River at Shell Rock affecting Bremer, Butler and Black
Hawk Counties.

.Heavy rain fell on a deep primed snowpack leading to melt and
increased runoff, and subsequent rises in area rivers. Water levels
along the Shell Rock River are near to past crest however.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.


...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FRIDAY MORNING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Shell Rock River at Shell Rock.

* WHEN...Until Friday morning.

* IMPACTS...At 13.0 feet, Part of South Lake Street is closed.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 2:45 AM CST Wednesday the stage was 13.1 feet and falling.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 2:45 AM CST Wednesday was 13.1 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage
early Friday morning and continue falling to 10.3 feet
Tuesday evening.
- Flood stage is 12.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

TRACKING: Mild start to March

This Afternoon: The later we get into the afternoon, the more clouds there will be. Highs will be very mild by March 1 standards with mid 40s to the north and mid-50s to the south. Westerly winds will be breezy, gusting up to 25 mph.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy skies with a northwest wind a touch breezy at 10-15 mph. Lows dipping down into the 20s will be much cooler than the previous two nights.

Thursday: Clouds overhead with a light east wind at 5-10 mph. Temperatures will be cooler, yet still mild in the upper 30s north to mid-40s south. There is a slight chance of some snow south of I-80 on Thursday night, but the start time of any precip has shifted closer to daybreak. Overnight lows fall into the 20s.

Friday: Mostly cloudy skies with breezy north winds gusting to 35 mph. There is a chance of snow, possibly heavy at times, for areas to the southeast. 

Models are having a hard time pinning down the track of this system, so there is high uncertainty with the forecast at this time. The current options range anywhere from no snow at all, to rain mixing in with snow, to several inches of heavy, wet snow. The current thinking is that the heaviest snow band is likely to set up just south/east of our area. However, a few inches is possible for areas along and southeast of a line from Dubuque to Cedar Rapids to Williamsburg. Continue checking back as this forecast gets ironed out.

 

