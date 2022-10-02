TRACKING: Mild and quiet weather rolls on

Today: We are once again starting off with a few clouds this morning giving us mild temps. These clouds break apart through the morning to give us mostly sunny skies. Highs climb to the low and mid 70s with an east-southeast wind at 5 to 10 mph.
Tonight: Partly cloudy skies are expected with lows only falling to the mid and upper 40s. Winds are southeasterly at 5 to 10 mph.
Monday: Skies remain partly cloudy with temperatures a degree or two warmer than Sunday. That puts us in the low to mid 70s with a southeast wind at 5 to 15 mph.
Tuesday: A mix of sun and clouds is still forecast as the warming trend persists. Highs look to be in the mid to upper 70s with a south wind at 10 to 15 mph.
Rest of the Week: An approaching cold front brings light, isolated rain chances Tuesday night through Wednesday night. Wednesday remains a mild day, but once the front has passed, strong northerly winds bring the chill. Highs fall to near 60 on Thursday and all the way down to the low and mid 50s Friday. The rest of the week and weekend is partly cloudy.