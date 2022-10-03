TRACKING: Mild and quiet today and tomorrow

Today: Yet another nice and warm early October day on the way. We’ll have some high-level cloud cover in our skies at times trying to filter the sunshine, but for the most part it’s a mostly sunny day. Highs stay above average and maybe a degree warmer than yesterday as we top out in the low to mid 70s. Winds are southeasterly at 5 to 15 mph.
Tonight: Partly cloudy skies are expected with lows only falling to the mid and upper 40s. Winds are southeasterly at 5 to 10 mph.
Tuesday: A mix of sun and clouds is forecast as the warming trend persists. Highs look to be in the mid to upper 70s with a south wind at 5 to 15 mph. As a cold front approaches, we will have the chance for some late, isolated light showers for Tuesday night.
Wednesday: A few scattered showers are possible Wednesday into Wednesday night as the front/system passes by the area. Temps are still mild, but not as warm with highs in the low to mid 70s. Winds are southwesterly at 5 to 15 mph until the front passes, then they shift to the northwest overnight.
Rest of the Week: Those northwest winds are strong on Thursday, holding highs to the low and mid 60s. They’ll remain northerly but weaken into Friday with highs there only in the low to mid 50s. Lows dip to the mid 30s Thursday night but down to near 30 for Friday night, so a widespread frost/freeze is likely. We close out the week with a mix of sun and clouds.