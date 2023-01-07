TRACKING: Mild and mostly quiet forecast

Today: Skies are partly cloudy with highs ranging from the mid 20s north to low 30s south. Winds are light from the northeast.
Tonight: Partly to mostly cloudy with the chance for a few flakes in the south, along and south of I-80. No accumulation expected. Clouds should not be as thick in the north where it’ll be cooler with lows in the upper single digits to low teens. Otherwise, lows are in the mid and upper teens south. Winds are light and variable.
Sunday: Clouds move out in the morning, and it’ll be a mostly sunny close to the weekend with highs in the upper 20s to mid 30s.
Next Week: A dry start to the week with cloud cover through Wednesday. Highs may reach near 40 on Monday before retracing back to the low 30s Tuesday and then rebounding to 40 Wednesday. There may be a wintry mix Thursday with highs in the low to mid 30s.