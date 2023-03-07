TRACKING: Mild afternoon with light possible snow for some tonight

This Afternoon: Partly sunny skies with highs topping in the 40s. East winds stream at 10-15 mph, gusting to 25.
Tonight: Cloudy skies with a chance for some light snow/flurries to the west. No travel impacts are expected. Lows drop into the upper 20s north to mid 30s south. Winds become southeasterly, gusting up to 30 mph during the second half of the night.
Wednesday: Cloudy and breezy with southeast winds at 10-20 mph. Light rain/snow may work its way into our western counties, but it would not amount to much, if any, and travel impacts would be minimal. Highs top in the upper 30s to mid 40s.
Wednesday Night - Friday Morning: A system is set to move into Iowa from the WSW beginning Wednesday night. It will progress towards eastern Iowa Thursday morning. Mainly snow is forecast north of Hwy 30, while rain and snow are possible for areas along and south of Hwy 30. There is a chance for significant snow totals with this system, so stay tuned for forecast updates. Highs on Thursday top in the 30s with east winds at 10-15 mph.
Currently, the Thursday morning commute looks fine, but as we go through lunch and into the evening commute, expect things to slow down. Slow drive times and hazardous travel extend all the way through the Friday morning commute.
This system wraps out of our northeastern counties on Friday morning leaving behind cloudy skies, highs in the 20s and 30s, and a north wind at 5-15 mph.
This Weekend: Highs hold in the 30s with a chance of snow Saturday afternoon into Sunday morning.