TRACKING: Mild afternoon, chance of precip for some tonight

This Afternoon: Increasing clouds with east winds at 5-15 mph. Highs will be mild near 40° to the north and 50° to the south.
Tonight: Mostly cloudy skies with southeast winds a bit breezy at 10-15 mph, gusting up to 25. There is a chance of some light rain/snow overnight. The best chance at seeing any precip is to the north. Regardless, it will not amount to much, if any, and is not likely to impact travel.
Wednesday: Passing sunshine with clouds increasing by the afternoon. Winds will be breezy from the west at 10-20 mph, gusting to 25. Highs will be a few degrees warmer than today in the low 40s north to mid-50s south.
Thursday: Cloudy skies overhead with winds from the northeast at 5-10 mph. Temperatures will be cooler with highs in the 30s to low 40s. By late Thursday night, southern Iowa has a chance of seeing snow move into the area as temps drop off into the 20s.
Friday: Mostly cloudy with snow continuing for southern/southeastern Iowa. This system is still days out, so track of this system can still change, shifting the area affected. Highs will be similar to Thursday in the 30s and 40s with breezy northeast winds.