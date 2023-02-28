TRACKING: Mild afternoon, chance of precip for some tonight

 Skip to main content
...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Iowa...

Black Hawk Creek at Hudson affecting Black Hawk County.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.


...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING TO JUST AFTER
MIDNIGHT TONIGHT...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Black Hawk Creek at Hudson.

* WHEN...From this evening to just after midnight tonight.

* IMPACTS...At 14.0 feet, Water affects Watters Road. Some
residential evacuations may be needed. Ridgeway Avenue at US 63 in
Waterloo is flooded.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 3:45 AM CST Tuesday the stage was 11.9 feet and rising.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 14.0
feet this evening.
- Flood stage is 14.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Iowa...

Shell Rock River at Shell Rock affecting Bremer, Black Hawk and
Butler Counties.

.Moderate to heavy rain fell on a deep primed snowpack leading to
the melt increasing. Flows in rivers will increase quickly and reach
critical levels.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.


...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM THIS AFTERNOON TO LATE
TOMORROW EVENING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Shell Rock River at Shell Rock.

* WHEN...From this afternoon to late tomorrow evening.

* IMPACTS...At 12.5 feet, Seepage occurs in several basements close
to the river.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 3:45 AM CST Tuesday the stage was 11.2 feet and rising.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage
this afternoon to a crest of 12.3 feet just after midnight
tonight. It will then fall below flood stage tomorrow
afternoon.
- Flood stage is 12.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

TRACKING: Mild afternoon, chance of precip for some tonight

  • Updated
  • 0

This Afternoon: Increasing clouds with east winds at 5-15 mph. Highs will be mild near 40° to the north and 50° to the south.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy skies with southeast winds a bit breezy at 10-15 mph, gusting up to 25. There is a chance of some light rain/snow overnight. The best chance at seeing any precip is to the north. Regardless, it will not amount to much, if any, and is not likely to impact travel.

Wednesday: Passing sunshine with clouds increasing by the afternoon. Winds will be breezy from the west at 10-20 mph, gusting to 25. Highs will be a few degrees warmer than today in the low 40s north to mid-50s south.

Thursday: Cloudy skies overhead with winds from the northeast at 5-10 mph. Temperatures will be cooler with highs in the 30s to low 40s. By late Thursday night, southern Iowa has a chance of seeing snow move into the area as temps drop off into the 20s.

Friday: Mostly cloudy with snow continuing for southern/southeastern Iowa. This system is still days out, so track of this system can still change, shifting the area affected. Highs will be similar to Thursday in the 30s and 40s with breezy northeast winds.

