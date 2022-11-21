TRACKING: Melting temperatures to start the week

Today: Mostly sunny skies with snow melting temperatures this afternoon. Highs top in the upper-30s north to upper-40s south. Winds will stream from the northwest at 10-15 mph.
Tonight: A quiet night with passing clouds overhead. Temperatures fall into the teens north to low-20s south. Watch out for any puddles of re-freeze from today’s melted snow.
Tuesday: Another mostly sunny day with highs rising into the 40s. Winds will be from the south at 5-15 mph. Temperatures back down into the teens and 20s overnight under mostly clear skies.
Wednesday: A better version of Tuesday thanks to warmer highs and less wind! With that said, expect mostly sunny skies with a south wind at 5-10 mph. Highs top off in the 40s to low-50s. Temperatures overnight fall off into the 20s and low-30s as clouds move into the area.
Thanksgiving Holiday Weekend: Looking good for any travel and/or outdoor cooking plans you may have! Mostly cloudy for Thanksgiving with a slight chance of a stray sprinkle. Highs will top in the 40s. Black Friday brings back the sunshine with slightly cooler highs in the 30s and low 40s. Saturday and Sunday look partly cloudy with highs remaining in the 40s. Sunday does look to be the breeziest day of the bunch with northwest winds at 10-20 mph.