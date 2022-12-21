TRACKING: Major winter storm; snow, strong winds, and dangerous cold

A WINTER STORM WARNING covers all of the area from early this evening through Saturday morning. Travel will be very difficult or dangerous over this period with snow, strong winds, dangerous cold, and near blizzard conditions.
Today: It is a cold start to the day with wind chills down to -10 to -20 as lows have gone subzero. As cloud cover moves in, temperatures should gradually recover. We’ll head for highs in the teens to mid 20s by late this evening. Winds are southeasterly at 5 to 15 mph. Most of the day is dry and cloudy but snow starts to arrive in our western counties around 3 or 4 PM and then should arrive in our eastern counties by early this evening, around 7 PM. Travel starts to deteriorate as the snow moves in.
Tonight: Snow continues all through the night and could be heavy at times. The strong front moves from west to east from just after midnight to daybreak. Once this passes, winds immediately shift from the south to the northwest and temperatures drop like a rock, down to a few degrees below zero west to a few degrees above zero east. Winds crank up behind the front, from 5 mph increasing to 20 mph. This is when visibility really starts to drop with whiteout conditions possible. Travel is severely hampered through tonight. Wind chills plummet to -30 by sunrise Thursday.
Thursday: Snow is likely through at least the midday hours and will be heavy at times. Snow should taper through the afternoon from west to east. Temperatures only go down through the day as winds batter the area from the northwest at 20 to 30 mph, gusting to 40 mph. Blizzard or near-blizzard conditions are expected with little to no visibility via blowing AND falling snow initially, and then just blowing snow. Travel is not advised with some roads becoming impassable. DO NOT TRAVEL if at all possible and pack an emergency kit in your vehicle. If you get stuck, you will likely be there for a while, having to contend with wind chills between -25 and 35 degrees. Overall snowfall accumulations are 4 to 7” across the area, but it will be difficult to even measure it.
Thursday Night: This should be our period of strongest winds and most dangerous wind chills. Gusts are 50 mph from the northwest. Lows are down to near -12° with wind chills as cold as -45°. DO NOT TRAVEL: blizzard conditions are likely with nearly impossible travel.
Friday: Skies are mostly cloudy with no additional snow expected. However, near ground blizzard conditions continue with very difficult to impossible travel. Winds gust to 45 or 50 mph from the northwest with highs around -2 and dangerous wind chills between -30° and -40°.
Christmas Eve: Blizzard-like conditions and difficult to impossible travel is expected through Saturday morning. Winds are still strong from the northwest, gusting to near 35 mph, lowering visibility down considerably along with drifting more snow onto the roads. Highs are around 2 with dangerous wind chills as cold as -35°. Skies are mostly sunny with winds diminishing through the day. Travel should improve late.
Christmas Day: Partly cloudy and calmer. Highs climb to near 10 with a lighter wind. Travel should not be as bad for most of the day. There may be some light snow overnight.