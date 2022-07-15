TRACKING: Mainly Dry 7-10 Days

Tonight: The weather is going to be quieter than it was last night. We are dry with a partly to mostly cloudy sky. It stays muggy with lows in the upper 60s.
Saturday: The muggy conditions continue but it is not hot. High temperatures are in the low 80s due to the mostly cloudy sky. A stray shower is possible during the afternoon. The wind is light from the east.
Saturday Night: Partly to mostly cloudy again with lows in the mid 60s as it stays humid.
Sunday: Mostly sunny with a small chance for an afternoon shower. High temperatures are warmer as they reach the mid 80s. The wind remains light from the northeast.