TRACKING: Lower humidity, sunshine, and a breezy northwest wind

Today: A cold front swung through overnight and is going to lead to a pretty nice day. Highs fall to the mid and upper 80s with lower humidity levels, all thanks to the breezy northwest winds pushing that cold front along. They’ll be sustained at 10 to 20 mph with gusts around 30 mph. Skies should be sunny besides a couple of passing clouds in the north and east with low pressure moving across far southern Canada.
Tonight: Open up the windows tonight with lows in the mid 60s. Skies are clear with a light west wind.
Thursday: It now looks like a secondary cold front tries to move through for the midday hours of Thursday and split the area with a wide temperature range. Because of this, I’ve lowered expected highs to the mid and upper 80s north. We may still hit the low to mid 90s Highway 20 and south before the cold front moves through. Humidity levels are not as high as previously forecast either. Winds look to shift from the west to the northwest as the front moves through and it looks to be breezy again with winds of 10 to 20 mph, gusting to 25 mph. Lastly, skies look sunny for Thursday.
Friday: There is a chance for some showers/storms Thursday night into Friday. Skies are otherwise partly cloudy and it should still get hot and humid with highs in the upper 80s to low 90s. Winds are southerly at 10 to 15 mph.
Weekend: A slowly meandering front gives us scattered rain/storm chances for Saturday and Saturday night with the activity working out for Sunday. Highs fall from the 90s Saturday to the mid 80s Sunday with a wind shift to the north. The southwest wind is breezy on Saturday.