TRACKING: Low humidity heading into Memorial Day Weekend

Tonight: Skies are clear, and we cool down to the mid 40s. Winds are light out of the east southeast at 5-10 mph.
Friday: Another beautiful day as we wrap up the work week with sunny skies and highs in the upper 70s and low 80s. Humidity is low with dew points in the low 40s. Winds are out of the southeast at 5-10 mph.
Friday Night: Clear skies continue with lows in the mid to upper 40s. Winds are out of the southeast at 5-10 mph.
Memorial Day Weekend: We start off sunny on Saturday, turn to mostly sunny on Sunday, then partly cloudy on Memorial Day. All in all though, it is dry with temperatures slowly climbing from the low 80s on Saturday to near 90 on Memorial Day. Winds are light around 5-10 mph, and humidity is lower with dew points in the 40s.
Next Week: Our stretch of dry weather looks like it may snap starting Wednesday, as a more active pattern may unfold. There are storm chances Wednesday through Saturday, though chances are still low. The humidity does appear that it’ll return starting Wednesday as well, so be prepared for that.