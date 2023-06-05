TRACKING: Low air quality; temps on a cooling trend

Not much out there early on this Monday morning. Skies are mostly clear, winds are calm, and temps are in the 50s and 60s with dew points in the 50s. There may be some patchy fog or haze in spots. Air quality is in the sensitive groups category for parts of the area.
Today: There are higher concentrations of wildfire smoke from Quebec, Canada in our air this morning with near-surface levels high enough to impact air quality, lowering it to the sensitive groups category. Children, elderly, and those with certain diseases like asthma or heart disease should limit exposure to outdoor air. Smoke/haze is expected to stick around today with air quality remaining poor for those sensitive groups but could fluctuate around that level. Because of the smoke, you may smell a smoky smell in the air, visibility may be slightly reduced, and the sunset and sunrises may appear vibrant.
In addition to the haze, skies are partly cloudy today with clouds filtering in and out from the northeast. This keeps temperatures lower a bit from the weekend with highs in the mid 80s to near 90. With a light east wind, dew points also drop to the low and mid 50s, making it feel comfortable and not humid at all. It’s not looking like we will see any rain today.
Tonight: Still hazy tonight with the air quality problems. As a cold front enters northeast Iowa, we may see some isolated showers and storms tonight with partly cloudy skies. Lows fall to the low and mid 60s with a light and variable wind.
Tuesday: The cold front slows down and stalls a bit. In the northeast. That’ll give us the chance for some scattered showers and storms Tuesday with “cooler” temperatures in the low to upper 80s. Skies are partly to mostly cloudy, and winds are light and variable. The haze may still impact air quality, but it is expected to flush out with the cold front finally clearing the area by Tuesday night.
Wednesday: Most of the rain is out with partly cloudy skies. Another east wind will keep humidity very, very low with high sin the upper 70s to mid 80s.
Rest of the Week: The rest of the workweek looks dry and mostly sunny until rain/storm chances over the weekend. Highs look to be around the mid to upper 80s with low humidity and lows deeper into the 50s.