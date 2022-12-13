TRACKING: Lots of rain and strong winds today and tonight

A Wind Advisory is in effect for much of eastern Iowa through late this evening. Gusts may be around 45 mph from the east-southeast leading to difficulty driving and loose objects/decorations blowing around. Minor tree damage and some power outages are possible.
Watch for ice this morning! Temperatures are being monitored closely this morning to see if they drop to freezing as the rain arrives in our western counties. If they do, some ice is possible in our far western/northern counties this morning. Before you head out, check local road and weather conditions.
Today: Besides the slight chance of a wintry mix of rain, freezing rain, and snow early this morning, temperatures are expected to either stay above freezing, or warm quickly above 32°, resulting in widespread light to moderate rain today. Winds are strong from the east-southeast at 20 to 30 mph, gusting to near 45 mph.
Tonight: Temperatures climb to the upper 30s and low 40s by midnight, and then should continue to rise from there as winds start to become less gusty overnight from the southeast. Meanwhile, light to moderate rain continues on and off, especially through the first half of the overnight period, followed by mostly cloudy skies.
Wednesday: Rain showers clear out east early in the morning with rainfall amounts through Wednesday morning in the half inch to inch range area wide. With the low pressure system stalling to the northwest, a south wind at 5 to 15 mph sucks in some dry air and most of the day is dry with partly to mostly cloudy skies. It is a mild day with highs in the low 40s north to low 50s south.
Rest of the Week: The low starts to wobble to the east (slowly) with highs and lows sloping downward the rest of the forecast. Highs are in the mid 30s Thursday and then upper 20s Friday. There should be some occasional light, to at times moderate, snow chances Thursday with snow tapering on Friday. A trace to 2” looks possible across the area.