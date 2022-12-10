TRACKING: Lots of clouds but mild temps

A Dense Fog Advisory is in effect area-wide through mid-morning. Visibility may be reduced to a quarter mild or less at times. Drizzle and/or freezing drizzle may lead to slick spots on the roads, especially bridges/overpasses and untreated roads.
Today: Visibility is reduced across much of eastern Iowa this morning thanks to low stratus clouds and fog. Everything is generally wet as drizzle is falling in many areas. Most road and air temps hover just above freezing, except for in the north, but if/when these temps start to touch 32 or less, there may be some ice that develops on the roads and surfaces.
Fog continues through this morning with drizzle or even a few snowflakes possibly mixing in. Any travel impacts should be isolated. Otherwise, today is cloudy with highs in the mid 30s north to low/mid 40s south. Winds are light from the south-southwest at 5 to 10 mph.
Tonight: Skies are mostly cloudy with lows in the mid to upper 20s. Winds are light from the northwest.
Sunday: Sunday is mostly cloudy, except for some peeks of sunshine south, with highs in the mid 30s to low 40s. Winds are easterly at 5 to 10 mph.
Monday: Another cloudy day, but this time breezy with a southeast wind. Highs are in the upper 30s to low 40s. A late wintry mix is possible Monday night as lows drop to near freezing.
Rest of the Week: A sprawling, crawling, stalling system makes its presence known on Tuesday as rain showers are likely with temps above freezing. Rain continues through Tuesday night with a late mix possible. Times of raindrops or snowflakes are possible Wednesday with light snow chances Wednesday night through Friday as the system departs. Temperatures cool as the week goes on.